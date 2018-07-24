× Report: York County native Caitlan Coleman returns to US with her children

Former Taliban hostage Caitlan Coleman returned to the United States with her three children Monday, according to an ABC News report.

The news of Coleman’s return comes almost six years after she, her husband, Joshua Boyle, and their children were held captive after backpacking across Afghanistan. The family was released in 2017.

Boyle remains in Canada — his home country — as he faces allegations of physical and sexual assault stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred following his release.

Coleman is a York County native. Her parents currently live in Stewartstown.