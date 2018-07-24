× Route 743 closed between Route 22 and Hersheypark Drive in Dauphin County due to flooding

DERRY AND EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIPS, Dauphin County — Route 743 has been closed between Route 22 and Hersheypark Drive due to flooding concerns, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Sandbeach Road, which runs parallel to Route 743, is also closed between Route 22 and Hersheypark Drive, as is Canal Road between Route 743 and Sandbeach Road.

Dauphin County road crews are monitoring Route 39 for a potential closure as well, PennDOT says.

The affected roadways will remain closed until weather conditions relent.

PennDOT warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. And never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Fines for going around a barricade are $250; if emergency responders need to perform a water rescue or have a vehicle towed, the fine increases to $500 plus two points on the driver’s license.