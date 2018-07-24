‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply collection to be held Friday in Lebanon

LEBANON — In partnership with the Salvation Army, United Way of Lebanon County is set to host its 10th annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply collection.

The one-day collection, which this year includes a Parking Lot Party at the Kohl’s on Quentin Road in Lebanon, takes place Friday, July 27 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a United Way of Lebanon County release.

There will be music, food, games and prizes, the release adds. Each person who donates supplies will be entered for a chance to win a raffle basket.

The event is being held with additional support provided by Aetna Better Health and Domino’s Pizza.

Additional information relating to the collection can be found here.