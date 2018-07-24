Teen swept into Conewago Creek still missing, search is expected to resume

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY-- The search for the missing teen that was swept into the creek last night was called off but police in Harrisburg say the search will resume today around noon.

The 19-year-old went missing last night when she was swept into the currents. Police say the 19-year-old was attempting to cross the creek near the 500 Block of Koser Road with a 22-year-old female friend when they were swept into the water.

The water in the creek is extremely high because of the large amounts of rain we are seeing.

The 22-year-old was able to get out of the water safely however the 19-year-old female is still missing.

Multiple fire departments, aerial rescue team, PA National Guard, HAZMAT, and multiple boats and drones were searching the area for the teen last night

Anyone with any information about this investigation should contact the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg by calling 717-671-7500

FOX43 will continue to stay on this story and will have updates online and on air.