× ‘The Most Interesting Man in the World’ is coming to Central Pennsylvania Friday

CUMBERLAND and DAUPHIN COUNTIES — “The Most Interesting Man in the World” is coming to Central Pennsylvania.

You may remember actor Jonathan Goldsmith from his aforementioned role in the ads for Dos Equis beer; he spent a decade from 2006 to 2016 reminding viewers to “Stay thirsty, my friends.”

Goldsmith will appear Friday at two Central Pennsylvania businesses, greeting fans, signing purchased bottles, and offering tastes of his new drink of choice, Astral Tequila.

He’ll appear at a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in the Cumberland Marketplace, 6560 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, from 5-7 p.m., and will visit JD’s Junction, 15 Mill St., Middletown, from 8-9.