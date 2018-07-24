Tuesday brings more heavy showers and thunderstorms, so the flooding concerns remain

HEAVY DOWNPOURS & FLOODING CONCERNS: A stubborn, stalled pattern remains in place, bringing more heavy downpours and flooding concerns. This morning is no exception, with waves of showers and thunderstorms for parts of the region. Temperatures are warm and stuffy, with readings in the upper 60s to middle 70s. More showers and thunderstorms are expected for many throughout the rest of the day. Locally heavy downpours continue to be a threat, with flooding concerns in place for poor drainage areas, low lying urban areas, and smaller creeks and streams. Do not drive through flooded roadways! Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Some showers and heavy thunderstorms continue through the night too. Lows fall back into the upper 60s to middle 70s. Wednesday is more or less a repeat of Monday and Tuesday. An approaching cold front also helps keep the rain chances alive. Temperatures are near 80 degrees. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible through Wednesday night.

SOME DRYING: An approaching cold front tries to move east through the end of the week. If it’s successful, Thursday brings some much needed dry time to the region. It’s warm and muggy, with temperatures in the middle 80s. Skies are partly sunny. Friday another weak front tries to slip through the area. There’s the potential for a few showers or thunderstorms as it passes during the afternoon. These systems should stall just to the east, but should the positioning change, we could be in for more rainfall.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Some small shower and thunderstorm chances remain for the weekend, but overall it should be much quieter. There’s a tiny chance for a couple thunderstorms Saturday, but there should be a decent amount of dry time. Sunday brings a slightly better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s and the mugginess continues. Monday still brings the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are in the lower 80s.

Have a great Tuesday!