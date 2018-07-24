Watertank Road closed, damaged due to flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Flood waters caused problems across York County on Tuesday, water damaged several roadways and a golf course.

Crews are asking people to avoid one spot in particular in Codorus Township.

The damage to Watertank Road caused it to crack and cave in. Water, fallen tree branches, and debris also filled the large gap. Both Watertank and Tannery Roads are closed at the bridge. They run parallel to each other and connect at Smoketown Road.

Crews at Grandview Golf Club in Dover Township had to deal with their seventh sink hole. The club posted on Facebook early Tuesday that they would be closed for the day and will reevaluate their greens on Wednesday to see if the course will be playable.

York County Emergency managers want to remind people if you come across a flooded roadway, to turn around and don't drown.