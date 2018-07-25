× 3 Carlisle men accused of assault, attempted robbery

CARLISLE — Three Carlisle men have been charged with robbery, assault and disorderly conduct after allegedly attacking and attempting to rob a victim Tuesday afternoon on the 500 block of North Hanover Street.

Michael Allen Ness, 21, Nathan Ness, 18, and David McCall III, 18, allegedly assaulted the victim and tried to take the victim’s personal items. The victim, who sustained multiple injuries in the attack, managed to prevent the theft of his belongings, police say.

The three suspects were taken into custody a short time after the attack, according to Carlisle Police. They were taken to Cumberland County Prison to await arraignment.