All bridges across Swatara Creek in Derry Township are closed due to flooding, police say

DERRY TOWNSHIP — All of the bridges over Swatara Creek in Derry Township have been closed due to flood conditions, according to Derry Township Police.

The closures include:

North Hanover Street/Grandview Road between Hummelstown borough and South Hanover Twp. at the Swatara creek.

Route 39 at the bridge traversing Swatara Creek

Route 743 at the bridge over Swatara Creek

Sandbeach Road at the East Hanover/Derry Township line

Hanover Street Bridge at the South Hanover Township/Derry Township line

Fiddler’s Elbow Road at Swatara Creek

Swatara Creek Rad at Middletown Road to the Lower Swatara Township line

North Hockersville Road between Old West Chocolate Avenue and Hersheypark

Mansion Road between Chocolate Avenue and East Derry Road

Boathouse Park

East Governor Road (Route 322) at County Line Road, near the Milton Hershey School has standing water during periods of heavy rain