All bridges across Swatara Creek in Derry Township are closed due to flooding, police say

Posted 1:54 PM, July 25, 2018, by

DERRY TOWNSHIP — All of the bridges over Swatara Creek in Derry Township have been closed due to flood conditions, according to Derry Township Police.

The closures include:

  • North Hanover Street/Grandview Road between Hummelstown borough and South Hanover Twp. at the Swatara creek.
  • Route 39 at the bridge traversing Swatara Creek
  • Route 743 at the bridge over Swatara Creek
  • Sandbeach Road at the East Hanover/Derry Township line
  • Hanover Street Bridge at the South Hanover Township/Derry Township line
  • Fiddler’s Elbow Road at Swatara Creek
  • Swatara Creek Rad at Middletown Road to the Lower Swatara Township line
  • North Hockersville Road between Old West Chocolate Avenue and Hersheypark
  • Mansion Road between Chocolate Avenue and East Derry Road
  • Boathouse Park
  • East Governor Road (Route 322) at County Line Road, near the Milton Hershey School has standing water during periods of heavy rain