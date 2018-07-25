All bridges across Swatara Creek in Derry Township are closed due to flooding, police say
DERRY TOWNSHIP — All of the bridges over Swatara Creek in Derry Township have been closed due to flood conditions, according to Derry Township Police.
The closures include:
- North Hanover Street/Grandview Road between Hummelstown borough and South Hanover Twp. at the Swatara creek.
- Route 39 at the bridge traversing Swatara Creek
- Route 743 at the bridge over Swatara Creek
- Sandbeach Road at the East Hanover/Derry Township line
- Hanover Street Bridge at the South Hanover Township/Derry Township line
- Fiddler’s Elbow Road at Swatara Creek
- Swatara Creek Rad at Middletown Road to the Lower Swatara Township line
- North Hockersville Road between Old West Chocolate Avenue and Hersheypark
- Mansion Road between Chocolate Avenue and East Derry Road
- Boathouse Park
- East Governor Road (Route 322) at County Line Road, near the Milton Hershey School has standing water during periods of heavy rain
