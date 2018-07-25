× Ariana Grande, other artists respond to Demi Lovato’s hospitalization

Demi Lovato’s famous friends are rallying around the singer in light of news about her hospitalization.

“i love u @ddlovato,” singer Ariana Grande wrote on Twitter.

Singer Missy Elliott wrote, “You just never know what people are going through so please have compassion & no jokes,” she said. “But let’s be encouraging so she will get the help she needs.”

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres added: “I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

Lovato was hospitalized Tuesday due to an apparent drug overdose, a source close to her family confirmed to CNN.

A representative for Lovato did not immediately return request for comment.

“So sorry to hear about Demi Lovato being hospitalized. Sending love and healing prayers to her,” talk show host Wendy Williams wrote.

Singer Lily Allen called Lovato a “beautiful spirit” and expressed hope that Lovato “makes a full recovery soon.”

Lovato has been open in the past about her struggles with addiction.

In March, she celebrated six years of sobriety, but admitted in June that she’d suffered a relapse.

“My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world,” actress Ruby Rose wrote. “You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it.”

“I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health,” Emmy Rossum added.

Tyra Banks added, “Addiction is not a choice. My heavy heart sends healing love to @ddlovato, and I pray she recovers fully and with great health.”

Lovato’s fans also came together in light of her hospitalization, using #PrayForDemi and #StayStrongDemi. The terms sat at the top of Twitter’s list of trending topics in the hours following the news.