Arrest warrant issued for man following alleged assault

DAUPHIN COUNTY — An arrest has been issued for a 21-year-old man following an alleged assault that occurred on July 22, according to police.

One of the victims suffered severe head and facial injuries, police say.

William Bryan is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, theft of two firearms, intimidation of witnesses and criminal attempt for hindering prosecution.

Bryan is six-feet tall and weighs approximately 245 pounds, police note. He has “Bryan” tattooed on his right forearm.

Police add that Bryan should be considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach or engage him.