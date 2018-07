× East Coast truck and tractor pull at Lebanon fairgrounds canceled for Thursday

LEBANON — The East Coast Truck and Tractor Pull at the fairgrounds in Lebanon has been canceled for Thursday and will not be rescheduled, the Lebanon Area Fair said on Facebook.

Lebanon Area Fair cites rain and the conditions of the track and pit for its decision to cancel.

As of now, track events for Friday (Tough Trucks) and Saturday (Demolition Derby) are still on.