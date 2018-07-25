FOX43 Capitol Beat – Rep. Patty Kim

State Representative Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) joined FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel on the FOX43 Capitol Beat to discuss Harrisburg's attempt to get out of the state-run Act 47 financial recovery as well as her attempts to raise Pennsylvania's current minimum wage from $7.25/hr to as much as $15/hr by 2024.