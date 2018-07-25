× Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth Flags at Half-Staff to honor Representative Florindo Fabrizio

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag at the Capitol Complex and throughout all public buildings and grounds throughout the state lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of Pennsylvania State Representative Florindo Fabrizio.

Representative Florindo Fabrizio, 73, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018. He represented the 2nd Legislative District from 2001 to 2018 in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and served as Erie County Clerk and Clerk of Elections for over 20 years.

The Commonwealth flag shall be lowered immediately, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, through sunset on the day of interment. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

The United States flag shall remain at full staff during this tribute.