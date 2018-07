× Harrisburg Senators cancel both Thursday and Friday games due to weather

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Harrisburg Senators have cancelled two of the team’s games set for later this week due to weather.

The team posted this message on their Twitter page:

Due to the flooding on City Island our games on Thursday & Friday have been cancelled. Any tix can be exchanged for any future 2018 regular season home game subject to availability. — Harrisburg Senators (@HbgSenators) July 25, 2018

Harrisburg is scheduled to retake the field on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. against the Bowie Baysox.