× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (July 25, 2018)

We’re looking at more of the same drenching rain today, as we just can’t seem to shake this slow-moving weather pattern. We already have many flooded roads in our area, so continue to watch out for them, and keep an eye on your basements and make sure those sump pumps are still in good operation. We will have the latest information for you coming up on FOX43 News First at Four, so stay Weather Smart with FOX43 as we track these storms across central Pennsylvania.