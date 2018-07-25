Hersheypark to be closed today due to disaster declaration in Derry Township
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Hersheypark will be closed today.
The park announced the move on Twitter, and attributed it to a disaster declaration made in Derry Township:
Given the disaster declaration recently issued by Derry Township, Hersheypark will be closed today, July 25, for the safety of our guests and employees. Our team is closely monitoring this fast-moving storm system to determine its continued impact and will post updates here.