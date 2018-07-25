× Lancaster man facing drug delivery resulting in death charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly selling heroin to a victim that fatally overdosed.

James Wueschinski, 26, is facing felony drug delivery resulting in death charges.

On Sunday, July 22 around 6:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Hollinger Road for a reported cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, officials determined that the situation was actually that a 34-year-old victim overdosed on heroin.

Despite emergency life saving measures, the victim was unable to be revived, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were able to determine the location of the drug purchase in Lancaster City, and developed a suspect.

With help from the Lancaster City Selective Enforcement Unit, Wueschinski was identified from video surveillance footage.

On Tuesday, July 24, an arrest warrant was issued for Wueschinski, who was apprehended in Lancaster City later that day.

He was arraigned and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.

West Lampeter Police ask that if anyone has information regarding this incident to contact them at 717-464-2421.