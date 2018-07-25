× Manheim Township man facing felony drug-dealing charges after home raid

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Manheim Township man is facing felony drug-dealing charges after a raid of his home revealed methamphetamine and a large quantity of a “date rape drug.”

Gardie Wright, 35, is facing felony drug dealing and other related misdemeanors for the incident.

Following a surveillance operation, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided a home in the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike on July 19.

At the home, detectives found 125 grams of methamphetamine, with a value around an estimated $7,500.

They also found 13 ounces of Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), which is known as a “date-rape drug” to law-enforcement, and $758 in cash.

The Drug Task Force believes it’s the largest seizure of such a substance in recent history.

‘This bust did not involve an ordinary dealer,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said Wednesday. “Specifically regarding the GHB, we quantify that seizure not merely in weight, but in the number of potential sexual assaults avoided.

“This is a despicable Schedule One substance with no purpose but to incapacitate a potential victim.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration denotes GHB is abused for its euphoric and sedative effects, often mixed with other liquids.

“The user is not usually aware of the dose they are drinking,” the DEA stated in an advisory on the substance.

At Wright’s home, detectives found 13 ounces distributed in several vials. Numerous empty vials, assumed for distribution purposes, were also found.

Drug Task Force K-9 Bear was at the scene and assisted in the search operation.

Detectives also charged 22-year-old Eric A. Simons with misdemeanor possession and resisting arrest. He was at the Fruitville Pike home during the raid and is at Lancaster County Prison on $20,000 bail.