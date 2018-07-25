× Marietta Borough closes portion of Susquehanna River Trail due to flood concerns

MARIETTA, Lancaster County — Due to rising waters along the Susquehanna River, the Marietta Borough has closed the Susquehanna River Trail from Chiques to Donegal Park, the borough announced Wednesday.

Borough officials urge people to avoid the area. Access to the affected section of the River Trail is prohibited, due to safety concerns raised by rising water levels.

The borough’s emergency service officers and local government officials say they are monitoring river conditions and remain in close contact with the Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency.