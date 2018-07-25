× Mechanicsburg man suffers minor injuries in crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is recovering from minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash.

On July 24 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Upper Allen Township.

It was found that a man lost control of his Honda Civic and stuck the middle of a passing tractor trailer.

That vehicle was sent toward the center guide rail, while the Honda Civic came to a final rest against the center median.

The striking driver suffered only minor scratches in the incident.