Mechanicsburg man suffers minor injuries in crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is recovering from minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash.
On July 24 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Upper Allen Township.
It was found that a man lost control of his Honda Civic and stuck the middle of a passing tractor trailer.
That vehicle was sent toward the center guide rail, while the Honda Civic came to a final rest against the center median.
The striking driver suffered only minor scratches in the incident.
40.173251 -76.998867