Missing man found dead along Conewago Creek in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY — An 18-year-old man who was reported missing by his family earlier this week was found dead along Conewago Creek in Butler Township Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A search for Alejandro Morales, of Biglerville, near the creek started Tuesday but was eventually suspended due to rising waters and rain, State Police say.

On Wednesday, a State Police helicopter spotted a body along the creek, near Stone Jug Road and Benders Church Road. The body was extricated and later identified as Morales.

A death investigation will be conducted by State Police and the Adams County Coroner’s Office.