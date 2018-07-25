Heavy rain continues today, full flood watch forecast coming up First at Four

Missing man found dead along Conewago Creek in Adams County

Posted 2:33 PM, July 25, 2018, by , Updated at 02:34PM, July 25, 2018

Alejandro Morales

ADAMS COUNTY — An 18-year-old man who was reported missing by his family earlier this week was found dead along Conewago Creek in Butler Township Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A search for Alejandro Morales, of Biglerville, near the creek started Tuesday but was eventually suspended due to rising waters and rain, State Police say.

On Wednesday, a State Police helicopter spotted a body along the creek, near Stone Jug Road and Benders Church Road. The body was extricated and later identified as Morales.

A death investigation will be conducted by State Police and the Adams County Coroner’s Office.