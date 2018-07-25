More heavy rain and flooding possible for Wednesday, then dry time finally arrives on Thursday

MORE HEAVY DOWNPOURS & FLOODING CONCERNS: There’s been very little change in this stubborn and slow weather pattern, so it’s more of the same with heavy showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday. On-and-off rain showers continue in parts of the region this morning, and some more heavier pockets are still possible. Temperatures are warm and stuffy, with readings in the upper 60s to middle 70s. More showers and thunderstorms are expected for many throughout the rest of the day. Locally heavy downpours continue to be a threat, with flooding concerns in place for poor drainage areas, low lying urban areas, and smaller creeks and streams. Do not drive through flooded roadways! There are many at the moment, and more are possible as the rain continues for another day. An approaching cold front also helps keep the rain chances alive, but it does finally bring us a break once it crosses through the region. Temperatures are near 80 degrees. Rainfall totals through Wednesday night range anywhere from 5 to 10 inches, but many spots could have locally higher amounts than that. The overnight period gradually drier out as the front shifts to the east. Lows are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

SOME DRYING: The cold front barely manages to move just east of the area by Thursday morning, and this is very good news for us! This means Thursday brings much needed dry time to the region. There’s a tiny chance for a stray shower or storm, but most will be dry. It’s warm and muggy, with temperatures in the middle 80s. Skies are partly sunny. Friday another weak front tries to slip through the area. There’s the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms as it passes during the afternoon.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Some small shower and thunderstorm chances remain for the weekend, but overall it should be much quieter. There’s a tiny chance for a couple thunderstorms Saturday, but there should be a decent amount of dry time. Sunday brings a slightly better chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s on both days and the mugginess continues. Monday still brings the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday continue the shower and thunderstorm threat. More heavy downpours are a possibility, so it’s possible some smaller concerns for flooding return early next week.

Have a great Wednesday!