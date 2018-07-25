× Nearly 40 homes to be evacuated in lower portions of Joyce Lane

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Nearly 40 homes are set to be evacuated in lower portions of Joyce Lane in Swatara Township.

Earlier today, police went door-to-door to ask residents in the lower portions of the area to voluntarily evacuate due to flooding concerns.

However, with threats increasing, the residents are reportedly being evacuated.

Township personnel is said to be continuing to monitor the situation.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.