New Cumberland man accused of receiving child pornography

HARRISBURG — A 54-year-old New Cumberland man was charged Tuesday with receiving child pornography, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today.

Earl T. Cook is accused of receiving child pornography over the internet between October 2014 and March 2015, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed. Cook was charged after an investigation by the FBI.

If convicted, Cook faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The charge carries a mandatory minimum prison term of five years.