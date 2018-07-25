Officials closely monitoring the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As heavy rain continues to fall, leaders in Dauphin County are continuing to monitor the Susquehanna River.

The Harrisburg City Fire chief says the river may not crest as high as originally thought, but officials are still preparing for the worst possible scenario.

Right now, there are no immediate plans to evacuate people living in this neighborhood.

Fire officials are reminding people to think ahead, plan for the worst, move any valuables to higher ground.

With heavy rains pounding Pennsylvania's Capital City and neighboring areas, local leaders in Harrisburg have to think ahead.

"The City of Harrisburg is currently preparing for the worst but hoping for the best," said Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

They're preparing for the Susquehanna River to potentially crest at 20 feet, although estimations have fallen below that, at least for now.

"We are anticipating still, a 20 foot crest, we want to be prepared for that. We can't go back," said Brian Enterline, fire chief of Harrisburg City Fire Department,

They have an entire boat fleet ready to rescue neighbors, if necessary.

Meanwhile, people living in the Shipoke section of Harrisburg, right along the Susquehanna, are keeping a close eye on the river's levels.

"I always look at it like the 20 foot mark is when we really need to take a look, so up until that point, we kind of wait and watch what's going on," said Todd Vander Woude of Harrisburg.

Neighbors, who live in Shipoke, are no strangers to flooding.

"It's been five, six years since the last one. It's amazing how quickly we forget. You know, there's the pain of the time, but you get over it, you wash your floors, and you start again," said Hal Fox of Harrisburg.

Little ones play in the rain, for the time being, while parents think about how to keep them safe.

"Thinking about how to keep the little guy calm because it's his first one," said Kristi Miranda of Harrisburg.

Neighbors wait to see if Mother Nature will let up or if residents will have to buckle down.

"It's not bad; it's not good. We do choose to live here, and we do have insurance on our home. It's just unsettling until you truly know what's going to happen... it's like pins and needles," added Miranda.

Tomorrow, both Riverfront Park in Harrisburg and City Island will be closed to the public.

Officials want to remind people to stay back away from the Susquehanna River and other waterways.

Even if it looks safe, the ground may be heavily saturated and it could give way.