Orioles trade closer Zach Britton to New York Yankees

Posted 8:47 AM, July 25, 2018, by

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Zach Britton #53 of the Baltimore Orioles in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Orioles defeated the Yankees 6-4. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have continued moving their upcoming free agents, after striking a trade agreement with the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Baltimore will send closer Zach Britton to the Yankees for three pitching prospects.

Britton, 30, has pitched his entire 8-year career in Baltimore.

After coming up as a starter and struggling, Britton was moved to the bullpen in 2014 and turned into one of the most devastating late-inning arms in the game.

He led the league with 47 saves in 2016, the last of three consecutive seasons in which Britton had a sub-2.00 ERA.

Related Story
End of an era, for now: Orioles trade Manny Machado to Dodgers

In return for Britton, the Orioles get three young pitchers with various degrees of promise.

The headliner of the deal is prospect P Dillon Tate, who was a former first round pick by the Texas Rangers that was traded to the Yankees a couple seasons ago.

Tate, 24, has made 15 starts at AA this season, posting a 5-2 record with a 3.38 ERA in nearly 83 innings.

He is known for his plus fastball and power curveball that could play in the Major Leagues.

The other two prospects Baltimore acquired, Cody Carroll and Josh Rogers, have significantly less promise, but could play a part in the Orioles’ plans down the line.

Related stories