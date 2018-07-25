Other than an isolated thunderstorm, drier air and sunshine returns for Thursday

MUCH NEEDED DRY AIR ARRIVES

Showers and thunderstorms continue to threaten this evening into part of the overnight period. They may contain locally heavy rainfall. An addition 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible. Flooding remains a concern in low lying areas, poor drainage areas, area creeks and streams and even along the Susquehanna Rive as water stages rise. Temperatures hold steady in the 70’s then drop to the upper 60s to near 70 by morning. A leftover shower in the morning is possible, and while most of the day is dry, an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Brighter skies and drier air will help improve the wet conditions around the area. Readings jump to the middle and upper 80s. We begin the day dry on Friday. Another front approaches bringing a few showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and evening. We are tracking the threat for severe weather too. A good majority of the area is included in a SLIGHT risk, which is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. The other part of the area is under a MARGINAL risk, which is the lowest risk. Possible impacts included damaging winds of 60 mph or greater and 1 inch diameter hail. Highs are warm in the middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Looks like much of the weekend is dry. Other than an isolated morning shower, Saturday is partly cloudy with highs topping out in the lower and middle 80s. Sunday brings a few more clouds but plenty of dry hours. Late showers are possible but should hold off until evening. Readings are in the lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK

Don’t put away the umbrella just yet. Unsettled weather returns for much of the week. Temperatures are in the lower 80s Monday with showers and a few thunderstorms likely. More showers and possible thunderstorms expected Tuesday. Readings stay in the lower 80s. More wet weather and sticky conditions for Wednesday too. However, rain chances do diminish. Highs hover near 80 degrees.

