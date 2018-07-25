× PennDOT: 33 state roads remain closed in Central Pennsylvania

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA — UPDATE (July 26, 9:50 p.m.): There are still 33 state roads that remain closed in Central Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT noted that Route 743 in Dauphin County was reopened by 6:45 p.m.

Early Thursday, around 8 a.m., PennDOT said that 53 state roads remained closed. That number decreased as the day went on.

PREVIOUSLY: As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, 57 state roads remain closed in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Franklin, Perry and York counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

PennDOT says that if the water recedes tonight, roads may remain closed if they’re believed to be damaged. An assessment will be done in the morning. Bridges will also need to be assessed for structural safety, which could take a few days, PennDOT adds.

PennDOT urges motorists not to drive Wednesday night unless its absolutely necessary.

