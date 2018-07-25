× PennDOT: 46 state roads remain closed in Central Pennsylvania

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA — As of late this afternoon, 46 state roads remain closed in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Franklin, Perry and York counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

PennDOT says reports of road damage are beginning to trickle in, but it is still very early in the process.

The agency urges people to avoid driving after dark if possible. If you do have to go out, please use caution on roadways near a water source or in low-lying areas, PennDOT says.

PennDOT also reminds drivers not to go around barricades or ignore Road Closed signs.

You can stay up-to-date with all the latest closures and delays here.