× PennDOT reports 59 state roads closed in Central Pennsylvania

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– 59 state roads are closed due to significant rainfall and flooding throughout the region.

As of 10 a.m., PennDOT reports that 59 roads are closed throughout Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties.

The number is continually fluctuating, but increased significantly overnight.

You can stay up-to-date with all the latest closures and delays here.