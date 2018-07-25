× Police seeking to identify man who attempted to break into vehicle in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are attempting to identify the above pictured man who was caught on camera attempting to break into a vehicle.

On Monday, July 23 around 4:55 a.m., the above pictured male was seen walking up to a residential driveway in the 1300 block of Beaconfield Lane in Manheim Township.

The man approached a vehicle and pulled on the door handles, but he was unable to enter because the vehicle was locked.

He proceeded to leave the property by walking in between shrubbery, and was caught on camera by the resident’s home surveillance system.

Any person knowing the identity of the man is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”