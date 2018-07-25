Police: Steelton man, high on PCP and marijuana, punched and bit officers during confrontation

STEELTON — Police have charged a 20-year-old Steelton man with aggravated assault on a police officer and recklessly endangering another person after a confrontation Monday on the first block of Kennedy Lane.

Damar Gooding was “heavily” under the influence of PCP and marijuana at the time of his arrest, Steelton Borough Police say.

The incident began when officers were dispatched to Kennedy Lane to follow up on a trespassing incident. When they arrived at the scene they found Gooding, who allegedly resisted officers’ attempts to make contact with him and began yelling that he wanted police to shoot him.

Police say the officers managed to calm Gooding and were walking him outside to an ambulance when he attempted to flee and punched one officer several times, causing the officer to suffer a concussion. Gooding also allegedly bit another officer’s finger, causing a laceration, according to police.

Gooding was taken into custody. The officers were treated for their injuries at Harrisburg Hospital, police say.