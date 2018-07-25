× President Trump, top European leader agree to work toward zero tariffs

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work toward eliminating tariffs and barriers on trade, reducing tensions for now in a brewing trade war.

Trump said both sides agreed to halt, for now, tariffs that threatened to devolve into a trade war as negotiations proceed.

“This was a very big day for free and fair trade,” the President said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.