Red Cross opens shelters for flood victims

With the flood waters on the rise, people in many areas are facing mandatory evacuations, and the Red Cross is stepping in to try to help those who have no where to go.

They've set up two shelters- one at Hershey High School in Derry Township, Dauphin County, and another at Donegal Intermediate School in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County.

As of Wednesday night, workers told us they didn’t have any residents, but they are ready should the need arise.

The shelter at Donegal opened at two Wednesday afternoon in response to rescues happening in Columbia, Lancaster County.

With waters expected to continue to rise on the Susquehanna, they are preparing for possible evacuations in Marietta, Manheim, and other nearby areas.

“We do have a dormitory set up, so that’s a cot, pillows, blankets. We also have a nurse on hand so if anyone has any medical needs, we can certainly make sure people have access to those. And i think beyond that, just that comfort when things are very unsettled and unsure in the midst of all this flooding, so we will have that available as long as we need to,” said Hope Roaten, disaster program manager for the Red Cross.

The shelter also will offer three meals a day, and of course electricity, as well.

Roaten says the Red Cross will re-assess the situation and conditions every twelve hours, and stay open as long as there is a need.

People with pets are also welcome at this shelter.

The Lancaster County Animal Response Team is also on location at Donegal.

They will take care of animals in a separate section of the school as long as the shelter is open.