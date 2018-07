× Ross recalls bistro chairs due to fall hazard

Ross is recalling its bronze hammered bistro chairs due to a fall hazard.

According to the CPSC, consumers should immediately stop using the chairs and return them to any Ross store for a full refund.

So far, Ross has received two reports of the chair frames breaking, including reported minor injuries.

The chairs were sold at Ross stores nationwide between March 2018 and May 2018 for about $25.