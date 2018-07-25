× Search warrant leads to arrest of two men in York City

YORK — Two men were arrested Tuesday after authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in York City, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

The search was carried out at a home in the 300 block of East College Avenue by the York County Drug Task Force and the York City Police Department.

Shelton Ritter, 32, and Tyquan Bethune, 20, were inside the residence at the time of the search. The DA’s Office says they were in possession of cocaine, marijuana and two loaded firearms.

Ritter and Bethune are both charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

“The York County Drug Task Force and York City Police Department will continue this concerted effort to rid our streets of those who illegally possess drug and guns, and will use every tool in its arsenal,” District Attorney Dave Sunday said.