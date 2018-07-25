× Sinkhole closes portion of Mount Wilson Road in South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — A sinkhole has closed a portion of Mount Wilson Road between Mount Gretna Road and Harvest Road in South Londonderry Township, police say.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes of travel and obey all road closed signs and devices, according to South Londonderry Township Police.

There is no word on how long the road will remain closed, police say.