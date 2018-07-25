Susquehanna Folk Music Festival to hit Lewisberry this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The first Susquehanna Folk Music Festival is set for this weekend.

On July 28 & 29 from 10 a.m. til the late evening at Roundtop Mountain Resort, guests can catch musical performances and participate in various activities.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Jessica Hayden, the executive director of the Susquehanna Folk Music Society, and Shane Speal, the leader of the York-based blues band, Shane Speal & the Snakes, stopped by the set to offer more on the upcoming event.

For more information, you can visit their website here.