Susquehanna River levels continue to rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, LANCASTER COUNTY -- The water levels continue to rise in Lancaster County. The Susquehanna River is expected to rise to moderate levels according to the National Weather Service.

The water from the river in front of the River Trail Center in Columbia is already covering part of the walking path and grass. Water levels are also high enough to cover benches and trash cans.

Debris is also floating along the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County creating dangerous conditions for anyone that would be on the water. Officials say to stay out of the water until conditions are safe again.

The water in Lancaster County appears calm compared to what is expected in the Harrisburg area. The National Weather Service says water levels could swell above 18 to 20 feet by Thursday night.