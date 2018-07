× Teens who left VisionQuest in Franklin Co. Monday have been found, police say

The three teenagers who left VisionQuest, a youth services organization in Franklin County, early Monday morning have been found, State Police say.

Amy Yu and Ajah Linares, both 16 years old, were located in Johnstown while Nicole Richard, 17, was found in Bedford, according to police.

On Monday, police said the juveniles left in an unknown vehicle.