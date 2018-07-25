× Update: Hersheypark announces complex will be closed tomorrow

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: Hersheypark, including ZooAmerica and the Hershey Entertainment Complex, will be closed Thursday, July 26.

“Given the continued weather impact in our area – including impacts to roads, bridges and highways leading to the park – Hersheypark, ZooAmerica and the Hershey Entertainment Complex will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, July 26,” the park wrote on Facebook. “Our team continues to monitor conditions closely for the safety of our guests and employees.”

The park added that it will post schedule changes and updates on its website and social media channels.

“Summer tickets are valid through September 30 and concerned guests may email hersheypark@hersheypa.com until we’re open,” the park added.

The latest update comes nine hours after the park announced via Twitter that it closed today due to a disaster declaration made in Derry Township.

Given the disaster declaration recently issued by Derry Township, Hersheypark will be closed today, July 25, for the safety of our guests and employees. Our team is closely monitoring this fast-moving storm system to determine its continued impact and will post updates here. — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 25, 2018

This story has been updated from its previous version.