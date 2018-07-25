York County Commissioners officially approve sale of Pleasant Acres nursing home to Premiere Healthcare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- After months of heated debates with taxpayers, York County Commissioners have officially approved the sale of Pleasant Acres nursing home to Premiere Healthcare, where it will be privately owned.

The commissioners voted 3-0 to sell the nursing home for $33.5 million, citing the high cost to the county to operate the facility.

The process of selling Pleasant Acres began earlier this year, but discussions to sell the home began almost 20 years ago.

On Wednesday, the commissioners signed documents that will allow the process of transferring Pleasant Acres to Premiere Healthcare to begin. The signing allows Premiere Healthcare to request that the Department of Health approve the transfer from the county.

York County has subsidized the nursing home $80,000 over the last 10 years.

"This will be a huge boost to our budget and that process," said York County administrator Mark Derr. "We believe the transition will provide for better care of the residents and better management of the facility."

Premiere Healthcare will officially take ownership of the home on Sept. 28, after a due diligence period.