× A body has been recovered in Conewago Creek, State Police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday night that a body has been recovered in Conewago Creek.

State Police said the body was found by a civilian around 7:45 p.m. about three-quarters of a mile from where Laura Olweiler, 19, went missing. The civilian was not part of the organized search-and-rescue team.

The body has been identified as a female. Further identification will be made via dental records. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning with the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. No foul play is suspected.

Olweiler was swept away in the creek Monday around 9 p.m. when she and a 22-year-old relative were attempting to walk across the creek near the 500 block of Koser Road in Conewago Township, police said earlier in the week. Authorities added that the 22-year-old was able to hold onto a log until a neighbor rescued her.

Crews began to search the creek immediately after it was reported that a woman had gone missing. Efforts continued throughout the day Tuesday before being halted due to safety concerns (heavy rain and high water levels). Aerial and land searches picked up Thursday.

No additional searches have been planned.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.