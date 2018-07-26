× ATF and State Police investigating theft from Franklin County gun store

PHILADELPHIA – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, (ATF) Harrisburg Field Office and the Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in the identification of the individual in this surveillance picture. Investigators say the person is suspected in the theft of 8 firearms that occurred on June 14th from Calvary Firearms, located at 1764 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg.

The burglary happened at approximately 3:35 a.m. on the 14th. Eight handguns were stolen.

“ATF is soliciting the public’s help to come forward with any information that will help investigators identify and arrest the gun thieves,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Donald Robinson. “Stolen guns are quickly peddled through underground sales, or traded for drugs, and ultimately end up at crime scenes, to include being used in acts of violence.”

This is a joint investigation by the ATF Harrisburg Field Office and the Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg. Anyone with information about the theft is urged to call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or email: ATFTips@atf.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, or by visiting www.reportit.com, using the Philadelphia Field Division as the location. Tips can also be submitted to the PA State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

SOURCE: ATF press release