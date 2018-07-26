Car damaged in crash on washed out section of road in Heidelberg Township, York County

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, York County — Southwestern Regional Police responded to a one-vehicle crash in a closed section of Krafts Mill Road near Hoff Road at the Heidelberg/North Codorus Township border early this morning.

According to police, the vehicle drove across a section of the road that was washed out, and dropped approximately five feet.

Police say the road was closed and had been marked with signs and barriers, but an unknown person or persons moved the signs off the roadway.

The driver was unaware of the impediment ahead, according to police.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred around 5:30 a.m.