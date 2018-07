Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- National Lasagna Day is set for this weekend on July 29.

You can celebrate this weekend by dining at Carrabba's Italian Grill.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Sergio Aceves from Carrabba's Italian Grill in Mechanicsburg is stopping by the FOX43 Kitchen to cook up their house Pomodoro sauce that they use when building the lasagna.

They will also show off their popular grilled chicken dishes, Pollo Rosa Maria, Chicken Marsala and Chicken Bryan.