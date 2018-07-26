Chase Yentzer set to compete at AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- It's all about consistency when it comes to motocross.

Anyone can be fast and not make mistakes.

A reason why 16-year-old, Chase Yentzer of Carlisle, Cumberland County, has been nationally ranked in the top ten his entire career; notching third at his best.

“It takes a lot more physical fitness and endurance — not so much strength but endurance to ride the 30-minute 'motos' and the long supercross races there are," said Chase Yentzer, AMA Amateur Motocross Racer.

Chase made his first start and achieved his first win at his family owned track, Doublin Gap Motocross Park in Shippensburg, Franklin County.

He's grateful for his family supporting him but most grateful for his father, a previous rider, who got him started.

“He just got me into it and I’ve loved it ever since,” said Yentzer.

There isn't many times you'll find Chase off a bike.

In 2015, Chase was recognized for the most events in a year for AMA.

Competing in 147 events.

“It’s a big adrenaline rush — I love it," said Yentzer.

Ten straight years, Chase has qualified for the main event -- the Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross Championships in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Winning the National Championship when he was 7-years-old.

“It’s just a feeling you can’t get anywhere else,” said Yentzer.

Out of 26,000 kids, there are just 1,100 open spots.

Chase nabbed two spots in two different classes.

He'll be racing in the School Boy 125, 12 to 16-year-olds and the 125VC, 12 to 17-year-olds.

The 2018 Loretta Lynn AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships will take place July 30th through August 4th.