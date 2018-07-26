Finally a drier day for Thursday, but some thunderstorms return Friday afternoon

FINALLY SOME DRYING: A cold front barely manages to move just east of the area Thursday morning, and this is very good news for us! This means Thursday brings much needed dry time to the region. It’s a hazy and foggy start for many, with residual areas of flooding and swollen rivers and creeks. Temperatures begin in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Clouds break through the morning, and there’s a mixture of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon. It’s warm and muggy, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. The overnight period is partly cloudy with light to quiet winds. Areas of fog and haze are expected to form again. Lows fall into the middle to upper 60s. Friday another weak front tries to slip through the area. There’s the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms as it passes during the afternoon. There’s even the chance for some strong to severe storms as well. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. Of course, we’ll be monitoring heavy downpours for the potential of any flooding. It would be isolated however. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Some small shower and thunderstorm chances remain for the weekend, but overall it should be much quieter. There’s a tiny chance for a stray shower Saturday, but most are going to end up completely dry. Sunday brings a slightly better chance for a couple showers or thunderstorms, but many should stay dry. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s on both days, and the mugginess also continues.

NEXT WEEK: Monday still brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday continues the shower and thunderstorm threat. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday brings more shower and thunderstorm chances with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. It remains muggy through the middle of the week. More heavy downpours are also a possibility, so there’s the potential for some smaller concerns for flooding return early next week.

Have a great Thursday!