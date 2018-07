× Hersheypark will be back open Friday, officials say

HERSHEY — After three days of flood-related closures this week, Hersheypark announced that it will be back open again on Friday.

ZooAmerica and the Boardwalk water park will be open as well.

OPEN FRIDAY:

We're happy to share Hersheypark, the Boardwalk and ZooAmerica will reopen at 10 am on Friday, July 27.

More than 60 rides and attractions will be open for guests to enjoy.

Thanks for the sweet support this week! pic.twitter.com/sKCHABG2Ab — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 26, 2018

Hersheypark was closed on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday due to flooding in the Swatara Creek, which bisects the park.